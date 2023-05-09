The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver (15-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (50%) than Phoenix (5-4) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (55.6%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Phoenix's games have (40 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Suns have a .281 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is ceding 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.

The Nuggets are making 11.8 treys per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Suns Performance Insights

On offense Phoenix is the 17th-ranked team in the NBA (113.6 points per game). Defensively it is sixth (111.6 points conceded per game).

The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

The Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of Phoenix's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71% have been 2-pointers.

