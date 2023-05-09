The Denver Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (50%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .281 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.

The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is 17th in the NBA in points scored (113.6 per game) and sixth in points allowed (111.6).

This season the Suns are third-best in the NBA in assists at 27.3 per game.

At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th and seventh in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Phoenix has attempted 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29% of Phoenix's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71% have been 2-pointers.

