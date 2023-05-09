The Denver Nuggets are 6-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6)

Suns (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets sport a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.

When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Denver (18-15-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.9%) than Phoenix (5-5) does as the underdog (50%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better tally than the Suns have put up (9-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

This year, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 threes per contest.

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.

