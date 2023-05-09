In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be seeking a win against Phoenix Suns.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game, with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) and give up 111.6 per contest (sixth in league).

The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams together give up 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -125 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 +100 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.