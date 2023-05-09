Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will go head to head in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+210
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+180
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 111.6 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.
- These teams average 229.4 points per game between them, 1.9 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|30.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-115
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-125
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-105
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|+100
|11.5
