The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will go head to head in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 111.6 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.

These teams average 229.4 points per game between them, 1.9 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -125 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 +100 11.5

