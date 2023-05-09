Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will go head to head in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-260
|+220
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-275
|+210
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+180
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in league).
- The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 224.1 points per game combined, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|30.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-115
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-125
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-105
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|+100
|11.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
