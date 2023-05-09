The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will go head to head in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-6.5) 227.5 -260 +220 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-6.5) 227.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-6.5) 227.5 -238 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-5.5) 227.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in league).
  • The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams surrender 224.1 points per game combined, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
  • Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 30.5 -110 24.5
Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -125 17.4
Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3
Bruce Brown 10.5 +100 11.5

