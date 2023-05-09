The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 40 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 combined points.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.

Phoenix has a 225.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Phoenix has compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.

The Suns have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season, Phoenix has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

Six of Nuggets' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Suns' last 10 outings have hit the over.

This season, Phoenix is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-19-0 ATS (.512).

The Suns average just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44 Suns 43-38 5-4 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

