As they ready for Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9 at Ball Arena.

On Sunday when these squads last met, the Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. Devin Booker's team-leading 36 points led the Suns to the win. Nikola Jokic had 53 points for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

When Denver totals more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

The Nuggets' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 114 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Suns Season Insights

The Suns average just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Suns are putting up 113.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 116.8 a contest.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns rank 17th in the NBA with 112.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and seventh defensively with 110.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 227.5

