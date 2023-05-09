The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 5 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124 on Sunday. In the Suns' victory, Devin Booker scored 36 points (and added six rebounds and 12 assists), while Nikola Jokic scored 53 in the loss for the Nuggets.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

On offense, the Nuggets have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 114 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Suns Season Insights

The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Suns have played better offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 116.8 points per contest, 3.2 more than their season average of 113.6.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Suns rank 17th in the NBA with 112.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and seventh defensively with 110.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.