The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 5 with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The teams play again after the Suns beat the Nuggets 129-124 on Sunday. Devin Booker's team-leading 36 points led the Suns to the victory. Nikola Jokic had 53 points for the Nuggets.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 4.2 more points than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 114 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.8 points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this year.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Suns Season Insights

The Suns put up only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Suns have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 116.8 points per contest, 3.2 more than their season average of 113.6.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.