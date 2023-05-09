Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) go head to head with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were beaten by the Suns on Sunday, 129-124. Jokic scored 53 in a losing effort, while Devin Booker led the winning squad with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 53 4 11 0 1 2 Jamal Murray 28 5 7 1 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 11 10 4 1 1 2

Suns' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 36 6 12 1 0 3 Kevin Durant 36 11 6 2 1 2 Landry Shamet 19 0 0 0 0 5

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is putting up a team-best 10 rebounds per game. And he is producing 18 points and 1.7 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the floor.

Booker is the Suns' top scorer (27.8 points per game), and he puts up 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

The Suns receive 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

Torrey Craig gets the Suns 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Josh Okogie gets the Suns 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker PHO 33.1 4.6 6.7 1.8 0.8 2.6 Nikola Jokic DEN 27.7 11.8 8.3 0.8 0.5 1.7 Kevin Durant PHO 27 8 4.9 0.9 1.3 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 24 4.8 6.1 0.9 0.3 2.6 Deandre Ayton PHO 12 8.8 0.9 0.4 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13 7 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.3

