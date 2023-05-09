Top Nuggets vs. Suns Players to Watch - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets and Deandre Ayton of the Suns are two players to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 9
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Watch Nikola Jokic, Ayton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
The Suns defeated the Nuggets, 129-124, on Sunday. Devin Booker poured in a team-high 36 points for the Suns, and Jokic had 53 for the Nuggets.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|53
|4
|11
|0
|1
|2
|Jamal Murray
|28
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|11
|10
|4
|1
|1
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Suns' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|36
|6
|12
|1
|0
|3
|Kevin Durant
|36
|11
|6
|2
|1
|2
|Landry Shamet
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
- Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Suns Players to Watch
- Ayton is the Suns' top rebounder (10 per game), and he contributes 18 points and 1.7 assists. His rebounding average ranks him ninth in the league.
- Booker is the Suns' top scorer (27.8 points per game), and he produces 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- The Suns get 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Kevin Durant.
- The Suns get 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Torrey Craig.
- Josh Okogie gives the Suns 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|33.1
|4.6
|6.7
|1.8
|0.8
|2.6
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|27.7
|11.8
|8.3
|0.8
|0.5
|1.7
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|27
|8
|4.9
|0.9
|1.3
|1.7
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|24
|4.8
|6.1
|0.9
|0.3
|2.6
|Deandre Ayton
|PHO
|12
|8.8
|0.9
|0.4
|0.6
|0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|13
|7
|1.3
|0.8
|0.6
|2.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.