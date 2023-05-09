The Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets and Deandre Ayton of the Suns are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Watch Nikola Jokic, Ayton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Suns defeated the Nuggets, 129-124, on Sunday. Devin Booker poured in a team-high 36 points for the Suns, and Jokic had 53 for the Nuggets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 53 4 11 0 1 2 Jamal Murray 28 5 7 1 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 11 10 4 1 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Suns' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 36 6 12 1 0 3 Kevin Durant 36 11 6 2 1 2 Landry Shamet 19 0 0 0 0 5

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is the Suns' top rebounder (10 per game), and he contributes 18 points and 1.7 assists. His rebounding average ranks him ninth in the league.

Booker is the Suns' top scorer (27.8 points per game), and he produces 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

The Suns get 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

The Suns get 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Torrey Craig.

Josh Okogie gives the Suns 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker PHO 33.1 4.6 6.7 1.8 0.8 2.6 Nikola Jokic DEN 27.7 11.8 8.3 0.8 0.5 1.7 Kevin Durant PHO 27 8 4.9 0.9 1.3 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 24 4.8 6.1 0.9 0.3 2.6 Deandre Ayton PHO 12 8.8 0.9 0.4 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13 7 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.