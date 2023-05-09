Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) face off at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Gametime is set for 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Watch Jokic, Deandre Ayton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

On Sunday, the Suns beat the Nuggets 129-124, led by Booker with 36 points (plus 12 assists and six rebounds). Jokic was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 53 points while chipping in 11 assists and four rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 53 4 11 0 1 2 Jamal Murray 28 5 7 1 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 11 10 4 1 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 27.7 11.8 8.3 0.8 0.5 1.7 Jamal Murray 24 4.8 6.1 0.9 0.3 2.6 Michael Porter Jr. 13 7 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.3 Bruce Brown 11.7 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.3 0.4 Aaron Gordon 12.6 5.5 1.4 0.7 0.4 0.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.