The Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.

The Nuggets put up just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Suns average only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 119.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 115.3.

In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns average 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (113.2). On defense they give up 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than on the road (113.9).

The Suns collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (26.8) than on the road (27.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Suns Injuries