The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns face off in the second round, with Game 5 up next.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have fared better at home this season, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in away games.

Denver surrenders 109.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 115.3 in road games.

In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home the Suns score 114.1 points per game, 0.9 more than away (113.2). Defensively they allow 109.2 points per game at home, 4.7 less than on the road (113.9).

This year the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Suns Injuries