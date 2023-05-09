How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns face off in the second round, with Game 5 up next.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).
- Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have fared better at home this season, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in away games.
- Denver surrenders 109.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Suns score 114.1 points per game, 0.9 more than away (113.2). Defensively they allow 109.2 points per game at home, 4.7 less than on the road (113.9).
- Phoenix allows 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 away.
- This year the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Paul
|Out
|Groin
