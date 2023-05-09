How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will play the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have hit.
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
- When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Phoenix has compiled a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.
- The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, putting up 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 115.3.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns score 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (113.2). On defense they give up 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than on the road (113.9).
- Phoenix gives up 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 on the road.
- The Suns collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (26.8) than away (27.7).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Paul
|Out
|Groin
