The Denver Nuggets will play the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have hit.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.

The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, putting up 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 115.3.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (113.2). On defense they give up 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than on the road (113.9).

Phoenix gives up 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 on the road.

The Suns collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (26.8) than away (27.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Suns Injuries