How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will play the Phoenix Suns.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns allow (111.6).
- Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.2).
- When playing at home, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than on the road (115.3).
- At home, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than in road games (11.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns average more points per game at home (114.1) than away (113.2), and also give up fewer points at home (109.2) than away (113.9).
- Phoenix concedes 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 on the road.
- This year the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Paul
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.