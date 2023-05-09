In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will play the Phoenix Suns.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.2).

When playing at home, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than on the road (115.3).

At home, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than in road games (11.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns average more points per game at home (114.1) than away (113.2), and also give up fewer points at home (109.2) than away (113.9).

Phoenix concedes 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 on the road.

This year the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Suns Injuries