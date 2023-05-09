In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.

Phoenix has compiled a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.

The Suns score just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.2).

Denver cedes 109.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 115.3 in road games.

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Suns are averaging more points at home (114.1 per game) than on the road (113.2). And they are giving up less at home (109.2) than on the road (113.9).

At home, Phoenix concedes 109.2 points per game. Away, it allows 113.9.

This season the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Suns Injuries