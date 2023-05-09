How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.
- Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.
- The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
- Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.
- Phoenix has compiled a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.
- The Suns score just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
- Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.2).
- Denver cedes 109.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Suns are averaging more points at home (114.1 per game) than on the road (113.2). And they are giving up less at home (109.2) than on the road (113.9).
- At home, Phoenix concedes 109.2 points per game. Away, it allows 113.9.
- This season the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Paul
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.