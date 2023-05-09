The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bryan Reynolds, Kris Bryant and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has 38 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.

He's slashing .306/.390/.468 on the season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 7 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has recorded 31 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 12 runs.

He has a slash line of .261/.362/.403 so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Kris Bryant, Charlie Blackmon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 39 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .298/.336/.527 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.338/.397 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 4 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.