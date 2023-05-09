How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jordan Lyles will look to control Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox when they square off against his Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 33 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 17th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 148 (4.1 per game).
- The Royals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
- The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.60) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-5) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Lyles has made six starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Colin Rea
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Freddy Peralta
