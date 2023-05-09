Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. White Sox on May 9, 2023
Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals square off at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has put up 37 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.
- He's slashing .280/.381/.508 so far this season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has recorded 35 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .240/.279/.438 so far this year.
- Witt Jr. brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .213 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Giolito Stats
- The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Giolito has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.67), 24th in WHIP (1.104), and 34th in K/9 (8.9).
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|6.2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Robert Stats
- Robert has nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .262/.347/.492 so far this year.
- Robert has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .407 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 7
|2-for-2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 33 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He's slashed .246/.342/.418 on the season.
- Vaughn brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Reds
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|4
|6
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
