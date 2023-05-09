Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (10-26) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (12-24) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 victory for the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup.
The White Sox will look to Lucas Giolito (1-2) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-5).
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.
- The Royals have won in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Kansas City has a mark of 5-18 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Kansas City scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (148 total, 4.1 per game).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.60 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 5
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
|May 6
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 7
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Colin Rea
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Freddy Peralta
