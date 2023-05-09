Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (10-26) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (12-24) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 victory for the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The White Sox will look to Lucas Giolito (1-2) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-5).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

The Royals have won in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a mark of 5-18 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (148 total, 4.1 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.60 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

