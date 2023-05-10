Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has five doubles, four triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .240.
- Witt Jr. is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits nine times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 13 games this year (36.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (58.3%), including three multi-run games (8.3%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 74th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
