Edward Olivares and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .255.

In 18 of 28 games this year (64.3%) Olivares has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Olivares has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

