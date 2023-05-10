The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers Wednesday in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 3-0 lead in the series. The Maple Leafs are favored (-115) in this decisive game against the Panthers (-105).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

In 43 games this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the 26 times this season the Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 13-13 in those games.

This season the Panthers have eight wins in the 11 games in which they've been an underdog.

Toronto is 13-13 when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Florida has won eight of its 11 games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 2.5 (-133) Auston Matthews 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (+135) 4.5 (-120) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-175)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+120) 3.5 (-115) Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+170) 2.5 (-143) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-189)

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.20 3.20

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.60 3.20

