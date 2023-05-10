MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (batting .289 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .211 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.2% of his games this year, Melendez has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (33.3%), including three multi-run games (9.1%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 74th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth.
