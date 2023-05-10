Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nate Eaton -- hitting .056 with in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Eaton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs White Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs White Sox
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
Nate Eaton At The Plate
- Eaton is hitting .031 with .
- Once in 15 games this season, Eaton got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
- Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 15 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 74th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.