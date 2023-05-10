Nate Eaton -- hitting .056 with in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Eaton At The Plate

Eaton is hitting .031

Once in 15 games this season, Eaton got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

He has not homered in his 15 games this season.

Eaton has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of 15 games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings