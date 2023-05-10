Nick Pratto -- hitting .355 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is batting .349 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%) Pratto has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Pratto has picked up an RBI in four games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (30.8%).
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 3
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lynn (1-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.86 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (6.86), 67th in WHIP (1.525), and sixth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
