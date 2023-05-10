When the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and Colorado Rockies (15-22) meet in the series rubber match at PNC Park on Wednesday, May 10, Rich Hill will get the ball for the Pirates, while the Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela to the hill. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+125). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won eight of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Pirates have a record of 3-2 (60%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.