Bryan Reynolds and Kris Bryant are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies meet at PNC Park on Wednesday (at 12:35 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has 40 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.

He's slashed .310/.390/.465 so far this season.

Bryant has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates May. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 7 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has collected 33 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashed .268/.370/.407 on the season.

Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Pirates May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Rich Hill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Hill Stats

Rich Hill (3-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Hill will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Hill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 5 5.1 8 4 4 5 2 at Nationals Apr. 29 6.1 8 3 2 5 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 5.0 6 1 1 7 3 at Rockies Apr. 17 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Astros Apr. 12 6.0 5 2 2 0 2

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.333/.519 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .252/.338/.390 slash line on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

