Royals vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will see Brad Keller at the rubber for the Kansas City Royals in the third game of a four-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
The White Sox are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+110). A 9.5-run total is set for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-135
|+110
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-4.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a record of 8-22, a 26.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 37 games with a total.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-17
|6-10
|4-13
|6-13
|8-19
|2-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.