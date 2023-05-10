Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 34 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Royals' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 150 (4.1 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.

The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.55 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brad Keller (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Keller has three starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Seth Lugo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.