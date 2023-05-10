You can wager on player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and other players on the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals before their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashing .287/.384/.529 on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 36 hits with five doubles, four triples, six home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .240/.278/.447 on the season.

Witt Jr. brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .234 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Athletics May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (1-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 75th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 18 5.1 10 5 5 7 3 at Twins Apr. 11 6.0 7 3 3 10 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Robert Stats

Robert has 35 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .261/.344/.507 on the year.

Robert has hit safely in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 34 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI.

He has a .246/.340/.435 slash line on the season.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

