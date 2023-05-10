Royals vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox (13-24) and Kansas City Royals (10-27) clash on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (1-4) to the mound, while Brad Keller (2-3) will take the ball for the Royals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (1-4, 6.86 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-3, 4.67 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brad Keller
- The Royals are sending Keller (2-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
- Keller has collected one quality start this season.
- Keller has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season entering this matchup.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (1-4) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
- The 35-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 6.86 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .283.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 75th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.