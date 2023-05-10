Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the White Sox.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 39 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 27th in slugging.
- Pasquantino has had a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (27.0%).
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (18.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pasquantino has driven home a run in 14 games this year (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (45.9%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (6.86), 67th in WHIP (1.525), and sixth in K/9 (11.4).
