The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .255.
  • In 19 of 29 games this year (65.5%) Olivares has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (41.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.71).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (63 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Clevinger (2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.84, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
