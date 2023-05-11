Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .255.
- In 19 of 29 games this year (65.5%) Olivares has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (41.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.71).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (63 total, 1.7 per game).
- Clevinger (2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.84, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
