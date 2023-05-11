The Kansas City Royals, including Hunter Dozier (.345 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is hitting .183 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Dozier has picked up a hit in nine of 25 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In four games this year (16.0%), Dozier has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 25 games so far this year.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

