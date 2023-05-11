Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (hitting .292 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs White Sox
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
|Royals vs White Sox Prediction
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is hitting .194 with five doubles and five walks.
- This year, Bradley has recorded at least one hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 27 games this season.
- Bradley has driven in a run in three games this year (11.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (63 total, 1.7 per game).
- Clevinger (2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.84, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.