Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 11
Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.
With prop bets in place for Murray, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|23.5
|20.0
|25.9
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.9
|5.3
|Assists
|6.5
|6.2
|6.7
|PRA
|35.5
|30.1
|37.9
|PR
|28.5
|23.9
|31.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|2.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns
- Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.
- He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Suns are 11th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23.4 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.
Jamal Murray vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|37
|19
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|5/7/2023
|42
|28
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|41
|32
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5/1/2023
|39
|10
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4/29/2023
|37
|34
|5
|9
|6
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|25
|16
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12/25/2022
|43
|26
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.