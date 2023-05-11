Nick Pratto -- hitting .344 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .362.

Pratto has had a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits six times (42.9%).

In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 35.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings