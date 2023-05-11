Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Pratto -- hitting .344 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs White Sox
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
|Royals vs White Sox Prediction
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .362.
- Pratto has had a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits six times (42.9%).
- In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 35.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.