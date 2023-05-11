The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will square off in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-2) 225.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-1.5) 226.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-2) 226 -130 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-3.5) 226.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
  • The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and allowing 112.5 per outing, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 29.5 -115 24.5
Jamal Murray 23.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -125 17.4
Aaron Gordon 13.5 -130 16.3
Bruce Brown 10.5 -120 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jamal Murray or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.