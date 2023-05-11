Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has played 46 games this season that have gone over 226.5 combined points scored.
- Denver's contests this season have a 228.3-point average over/under, 1.8 more points than this game's total.
- Denver is 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- The Nuggets have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Denver has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Denver has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
|Nuggets
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Six of the Nuggets' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets put up just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|24-17
|42-40
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-5
|38-44
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|115.8
|17
|12
|32-11
|38-17
|34-10
|47-8
|111.6
|112.5
|6
|8
|34-19
|36-12
|39-14
|40-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.