Player prop betting options for Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets matchup at Footprint Center on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 13.5 (+100) 9.5 (-111) 1.5 (+130)

Thursday's prop bet for Jokic is 29.5 points, 5.0 more than his season average.

Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Jokic averages 0.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 4.5 (-149) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-118)

Jamal Murray's 20 points per game average is 3.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

Murray's per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

Murray's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-133) 6.5 (+120) 2.5 (+145) 0.5 (-133)

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points per game, 2.8 higher than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 6.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Gordon has averaged three assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Thursday.

His 0.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (-120) 8.5 (-133) 0.5 (-182)

The 12.5 points prop total set for Ayton on Thursday is 5.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (18).

Ayton's per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (8.5).

Ayton's year-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet value (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Suns vs. Nuggets player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 4.5 (-149) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-118)

Devin Booker is putting up 27.8 points per game this season, 3.7 fewer than his points prop on Thursday.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).

Booker's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.