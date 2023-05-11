The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.390 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 42 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .539.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Pasquantino has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 38), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.8% of his games this year, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 of 38 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 16
14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
