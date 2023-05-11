Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.390 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 42 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .539.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Pasquantino has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 38), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 38 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (second-most in the league).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
