Royals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-27) clashing at American Family Field (on May 12) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Brewers.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (3-2) to the mound, while Josh Taylor will take the ball for the Royals.
Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Brewers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Royals Player Props
|Brewers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (31.4%) in those games.
- This year, Kansas City has won one of five games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Kansas City is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (163 total runs).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.37 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|-
|Josh Taylor vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Adrian Houser
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Freddy Peralta
|May 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Brad Keller vs Seth Lugo
|May 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Brady Singer vs Yu Darvish
|May 17
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Blake Snell
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.