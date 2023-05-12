Royals vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 12
The Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) host the Kansas City Royals (12-27) to start a three-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Brewers are coming off a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Royals a series win over the White Sox.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (3-2) for the Brewers and Josh Taylor for the Royals.
Royals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Taylor - KC (0-0, 6.55 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Taylor
- Taylor will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old lefty has nine appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .244 against him this season. He has a 6.55 ERA and 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine games.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- The Brewers will send Burnes (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.86 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .218.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Burnes has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (3.86), 34th in WHIP (1.134), and 50th in K/9 (7.3).
