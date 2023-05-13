Ranger Suarez takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 32 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 169 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Rockies rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In seven starts, Feltner has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies L 6-3 Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Antonio Senzatela Nick Lodolo 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers - Away Ryan Feltner Jon Gray

