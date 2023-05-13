Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies (19-19) on Saturday, May 13 against the Colorado Rockies (16-23), who will counter with Ryan Feltner. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-2, 5.08 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 13, or 59.1%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 5-5 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Phillies have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 10-15 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+130) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

