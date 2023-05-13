Rockies vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies (19-19) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Colorado Rockies (16-23) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.08 ERA).
Rockies vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-2, 5.08 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Feltner
- The Rockies will send Feltner (2-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
- Feltner is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.
- Feltner heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Ryan Feltner vs. Phillies
- He will face a Phillies offense that ranks 17th in the league with 166 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .428 slugging percentage (eighth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 41 home runs (17th in the league).
- Feltner has a 0 ERA and a 1.059 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .150 batting average over one appearance.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez
- The Phillies will send Suarez to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 27-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Houston Astros, when he pitched five scoreless innings as the starter.
- Last season, he posted a 3.65 ERA with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a record of 10-7.
