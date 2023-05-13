Royals vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at American Family Field.
Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Royals vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-165
|+140
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-3.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups.
Read More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a record of 2-15 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 40 opportunities.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-17
|6-11
|5-13
|7-14
|10-20
|2-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.