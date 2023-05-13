Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSWI
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Brewers -165 +140 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-3.
  • In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Kansas City has a record of 2-15 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 40 opportunities.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-17 6-11 5-13 7-14 10-20 2-7

